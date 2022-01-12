ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORE Capital: Buffett-Only REIT Holding Revisited

By Sensor Unlimited
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an update to my previous coverage on STORE Capital published on Oct 2, 2021. Buffett famously advised that the best equity investment should be bond-like. And this article follows this advice and analyzes STORE Capital (STOR), his only REIT holding, as a bond. The approach used has...

