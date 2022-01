Unissey has achieved an 18 percent improvement in the performance of its face biometrics algorithms in the global benchmark test, according to a company announcement. The company first submitted its biometric algorithms to the United States’ National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for evaluation in the Face Recognition Vendors Test (FRVT) in July, 2021, and the company says it achieved an overall result in the top half of the field.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO