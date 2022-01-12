Schiff responds to McCarthy's vow to remove him from committee

Congress’ Jan. 6 committee has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to voluntarily provide testimony in their investigation. In a letter sent to McCarthy on Wednesday, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) said investigators were seeking his cooperation on “a range of critical topics,” including his communications with former President Donald Trump and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “before, during, and after” the attack on the Capitol. This includes, Thompson noted, a “very heated conversation” he had with Trump “as the riot was taking place.” The letter explained that investigators were looking to ascertain the then-president’s “state of mind” from a colleague who admitted to repeated “one-on-one” interactions with him. “We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” the letter read. McCarthy is the third House Republican requested to give testimony on his communications around Jan. 6, following Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA).

