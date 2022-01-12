ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schiff responds to McCarthy's vow to remove him from committee

Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)...

www.parsonssun.com

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats have kicked two Republicans off committees this Congress. Here's his plan: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to kick three Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win back the majority next year. In an interview with Breitbart, the GOP leader said his party would move to...
The Week

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip top Democrats of committee assignments if GOP takes control of House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is threatening to remove several prominent Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments should Republicans take control of the chamber in the midterm elections, a move that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said would be "purely for retaliation reasons." McCarthy complained to Breitbart on Monday that...
Person
Adam Schiff
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy hits out at CNN in testy exchange over his refusal to testify in January 6 probe

Kevin McCarthy mocked CNN after one of the network’s reporters asked if the House Minority Leader was covering up his role in the US Capitol riot.CNN"s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Mr McCarthy why the public shouldn’t conclude he was trying to "hide something" and prevent the "facts from coming out".Mr McCarthy, who has rejected a January 6 select committee’s request for information, fired back it was a "great question", but before answering added in a knock on Mr Raju’s network"I hope that everything gets corrected at CNN, work through all that with the, your employees," Mr McCarthy said.CNN...
Channel 3000

Fact-checking Kevin McCarthy’s comments about the January 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including his conversations with then-President...
TheDailyBeast

Congress’ Jan. 6 Committee Wants Testimony From House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Congress’ Jan. 6 committee has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to voluntarily provide testimony in their investigation. In a letter sent to McCarthy on Wednesday, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) said investigators were seeking his cooperation on “a range of critical topics,” including his communications with former President Donald Trump and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “before, during, and after” the attack on the Capitol. This includes, Thompson noted, a “very heated conversation” he had with Trump “as the riot was taking place.” The letter explained that investigators were looking to ascertain the then-president’s “state of mind” from a colleague who admitted to repeated “one-on-one” interactions with him. “We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” the letter read. McCarthy is the third House Republican requested to give testimony on his communications around Jan. 6, following Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA).
Daily Mail

Kevin McCarthy says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee, claiming it's not 'conducting a legitimate investigation'

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced on Wednesday night that he will not cooperate with the January 6th committee, saying it was not 'conducting a legitimate investigation.'. McCarthy said that since Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his nominees to the panel, it was 'illegitimate' and noted he's made several public statements...
Seattle Times

Kevin McCarthy refuses interview request from Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — The House select committee scrutinizing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday formally requested an interview with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, taking the unusual step of calling the minority leader, who was in close contact with former President Donald Trump before, during and after the violence and has fought to shut down any investigation of the events.
Bakersfield Now

McCarthy declines participation in Jan. 6 committee investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced he has concluded not to participate in an interview with the House committee's investigation on the events of Jan. 6. In his official statement, McCarthy said:. This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker...
