Texas A&M downs Ole Miss for seventh straight win

Henry Coleman III scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half to help Texas A&M post a 67-51 victory over Ole Miss in SEC play on Tuesday night at College Station, Texas.

Tyrece Radford added 12 points as the Aggies (14-2, 3-0 SEC) won their seventh consecutive game. Texas A&M is off to its best start since the 2015-16 squad opened the season with a 17-2 run.

Matthew Murrell scored 11 points and Daeshun Ruffin added 10 for Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2). The Rebels shot just 31.8 percent from the field in the second half while being outscored by 12 and finished at 34.6 percent overall.

Ole Miss leading scorer Jarkel Joiner (13.6 points per game) didn’t travel with the team due to a back injury and will reportedly miss four to six weeks.

Coleman made 9 of 10 from the field as Texas A&M shot 55.8 percent. The Aggies were 5 of 18 from behind the arc while improving to 10-0 at home.

The Rebels were 5 of 22 from behind the arc, including 1 of 10 in the second half.

Murrell drained a 3-pointer with 16:34 remaining in the contest to knot the score at 37.

Radford scored the next five points — on a 3-pointer and a layup — as the Aggies ran off nine straight points and 16 of the next 17. Quenton Jackson buried a 3-pointer to culminate the surge and give Texas A&M a 53-38 advantage with 13:26 left.

The Aggies increased their lead to 58-40 on a basket by Wade Taylor IV with 7:29 remaining.

Texas A&M held a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

Coleman was 7-of-8 shooting in the first half as the Aggies led 33-29 at the break.

Ole Miss rattled off eight straight points to take a 14-10 lead with 13:44 left in the half. But Texas A&M answered with a 15-5 run and Radford capped it with a 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 5:14 remaining.

–Field Level Media

