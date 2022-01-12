Ole Miss struggles from the field in loss at Texas A&M

Jarkel Joiner will have a medical procedure Thursday, Ole Miss announced prior to Tuesday's game at Texas A&M. The Rebels will be without their leading scorer indefinitely. Daily Journal

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team lost at Texas A&M Tuesday night 67-51.

Aggies forward Henry Coleman III scored 18 points and, as a team, Texas A&M shot 63% from the field in the first half and 57% overall. Though the Aggies shot a high percentage from the field, they actually scored 10 points below their season average.

Despite A&M's fireworks, the Rebels hung tough, trailing by just four at halftime. The Aggies used a 14-1 run in the second half to surge ahead, and Ole Miss (9-6 overall, 1-2 SEC) struggled to find itself offensively all night, shooting 35% from the field.

“We gave up 67. We’re very inept offensively, I know you guys (see), that’s pretty obvious to see. I didn’t think the ball moved,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Like, what we’ve seen with Tye (Fagan) and Matt (Murrell) and Jaeymn (Brakefield), Luis (Rodriguez), those guys, we weren’t great offensively (tonight). I take full responsibility for that. We didn’t make a lot of plays, and the ball didn’t move. And that’s what you get — 51 points.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss for the Rebels, who'll entertain Auburn on Saturday night:

Ole Miss has to adapt to life without Joiner

Senior guard Jarkel Joiner will be out about six weeks, as he will have a procedure on his lower back later this week. He is the Rebels’ leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. He is eligible to return for an additional season due to COVID-19 eligibility changes, Davis said.

Since returning from a broken hand, freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin has been mostly stellar, scoring in double-figures in five of six games. He scored 10 points in the first half against the Aggies, but all came in the first half. Without Joiner as the lead ballhandler, Ruffin is going to be needed.

Davis noted that the next step in Ruffin’s evolution, in addition to stepping up defensively, is largely in his preparation and maturity.

“He’s dynamic, and he made some plays in the first half,” Davis said. “He’s young, and he’s got to be willing to be able to understand when to run a team in the half court, when you play fast in transition, which, we want to play fast with him. And we’re obviously much, much better when he’s playing well.

“I think the biggest thing for Daeshun is the maturity level, of understanding, how to do it every single day. And for young kids, it’s probably the hardest thing to do, the simple things, over and over and over again.”

Rebels need consistency from Murrell

Murrell, the sophomore guard, quite literally could not miss in a 10-point victory over Mississippi State last weekend. He scored 31 points on 10 of 11 from the field., made all five 3-point tries, all six of his free throws and scored 23 points in the first half. In the game prior at Tennessee, Murrell 17 points on 6 of 9 from the field.

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

His outputs have been somewhat of a mixed bag this season — six double-digit scoring efforts and nine single-digit scoring games, including one with no points. He scored 11 on Tuesday but was not nearly as impactful as he was the previous two games.

As a whole, the Rebels’ offense was stagnant for long stretches.

“We just really couldn’t get a rhythm offensively,” Rodriguez said. “But the biggest thing was not letting offense affect defense. And, I just think, down the stretch, we just didn’t make the defensive plays to get back in the game. And, that’s probably what gets us more than anything offensively.

Turnovers are coming at bad times

The overall turnovers numbers weren’t bad Tuesday —13 overall — but the issue reared its head once again at an inopportune time. With the game still within reach, the Rebels turned the ball over four times in a five-minute span; the Aggies proceeded to jump ahead by 16, all but ending any hopes of a comeback.

In addition, Davis also noticed his team lacked energy from the start and was, in his words, the “softest” it has been and had “no rim protection at all.”

“We had no rhythm offensively, wasn’t very tough defensively,” he said. “That’s one of the softest … teams, coaching, that I’ve ever put on a floor at Ole Miss.”

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter