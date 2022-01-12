‘Always a dog fight’: Campbell coach and leading scorer discuss win over Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial boys basketball team topped Liberty 61-59 in a battle for first place in the MVAC Grey Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Nick Canterino and Campbell standout Kevin Moore.

“Any time we play Liberty, it is a dog fight,” Canterino said. “We had some guys out, they had Davis out. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I just love the way we executed down the stretch. We needed a game like this for our kids to step up and make a play. Just proud of our guys.”

Moore led the way for Campbell with 24 points while Da’Shaun Hill added 14.

“We just had to be patient,” said Moore, a senior. “They have great personal over there. We had to be patient, play our game, don’t let them speed us up, and that is what we did, we executed.”

For Liberty, D’Andre Venters had a team-high 22 points with Turner adding 17.

With the win, Campbell improves to 10-1 while Liberty falls to 7-4.

