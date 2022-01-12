ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Eight Bulls hit double figures in rout of Pistons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVdvM_0djDmBxN00

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points and DeMar DeRozan contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 133-87 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

The Bulls shot 54.3 percent and led by as many as 47 points, seizing control with a 17-0 run to start the third quarter. Lonzo Ball, one of eight Bulls who scored in double figures, opened the surge with a three-point play, and Vucevic closed it with a trey.

Vucevic amassed 16 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Pistons by two.

Chicago has won 10 straight against Detroit and 10 of 11 overall.

Ball scored 18 points for the Bulls, who matched a season high in points and 3-pointers (18). Coby White had 13 and Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Alfonzo McKinnie and Matt Thomas chipped in 10 apiece.

Josh Jackson paced the Pistons with 16 points. Saddiq Bey followed with 14 points and Isaiah Stewart had 11. Killian Hayes produced team bests of five assists and four steals to go with eight points.

DeRozan finished three assists shy of a triple-double, while LaVine was one rebound and three assists short. Troy Brown Jr. collected a career-best six steals for the Bulls.

Coming off a career-high, 29-point effort in Monday’s home win against Utah, Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham was limited to eight points on Tuesday. Cunningham battled first-half foul trouble, retreating to the bench with his third foul with 6:07 remaining before halftime.

Chicago took a 61-52 lead into the break, recovering from a sluggish start to shoot 53.7 percent in the first 24 minutes. The Bulls finished the first quarter on a 14-5 run before outscoring the Pistons 33-25 in the second quarter.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey returned to the bench Tuesday after missing Monday’s game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19. Casey said he had successive negative tests on Sunday night and Monday.

The Bulls clinched the season series against the Pistons by beating their Central Division rival for the third time in as many games. The teams are set to play in Detroit on March 9.

Tuesday’s game initially was slated for Dec. 14 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FanSided

Chicago Bulls should wait and sign one of these 3 buyout candidates

Even after coming off a brutal loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls still remain atop the Eastern Conference. Although, that loss only confirmed some common suspicions. The Bulls saw Derrick Jones Jr. go out with a knee injury within the first 30 seconds of that game, and thus...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

How Damian Lillard's injury could affect Bulls

Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
bleachernation.com

Klay Thompson Will Also Sit Out Against the Bulls Tomorrow Night

Considering the injuries to Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso, I think it’s only fair that the Bulls caught themselves a break for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Although it was rumored earlier in the week, it’s now official: Klay Thompson...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The young player Bulls are most likely to trade for championship upgrade

The Chicago Bulls have exceeded every fan’s wildest expectation this season, as they own the best record in the Eastern Conference and are very much a contender. However, the early success hasn’t stopped the Bulls front office from looking for championship upgrades via the trade market. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls are most likely to trade this player in search of a championship upgrade.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Raptors#Chicago Bulls#The Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Lost Money Playing Golf And Drank Beers All Afternoon With Blackhawks Player, Bet That He Would Score More Than 40 Points And The Bulls Would Win By 20 Points: "Son Of A Gun Goes Out And Scores 52 And They Win By 26 Points Or Something."

Michael Jordan is one of the most confident athletes to ever play in the NBA. If Jordan put his mind to something, he would make sure that he would see it through. Jordan was also a betting man and loved to back himself in any and every situation. And one former Chicago Blackhawks player learned about Jordan's ferocity in a round of golf.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Bulls Trade Lands Robert Covington in Chicago

If you would have told me that the Chicago Bulls would hold the best record in the Eastern Conference through close to 50% through the 2021-22 NBA season, I would have said you are crazy! After watching this team play though and seeing how well DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball fit in with one another, it is clear to see that the Bulls are legit championship contenders.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy