Miami, FL

In final second, Florida State ends Miami’s nine-game winning streak

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hnz0f_0djDmA4e00

Matthew Cleveland scored 15 points and RayQuan Evans hit a pair of two free throws with 0.8 second left to help host Florida State edge rival Miami 65-64 on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) upended a previously unbeaten conference opponent for the second consecutive game and snapped Miami’s nine-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1) lost for the eighth consecutive time to the Seminoles and have not won in Tallahassee since Feb. 14, 2016.

Just three days after Miami upset No. 2 Duke on its home floor, the Hurricanes nearly pulled off another dramatic victory on the road.

Instead, Malik Osborne’s 3-pointer gave Florida State a 63-61 lead with 24.7 seconds left.

Charlie Moore, who led the Hurricanes with 20 points, nailed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to give them a 64-63 lead.

Moore fouled Evans near the paint with 0.8 second left, sending Evans to the free throw line. Moore fouled out on the play, and Evans buried both free throws to seal the outcome.

The Hurricanes were the last remaining undefeated team in the ACC. FSU also knocked off Louisville on Saturday, ending its unbeaten conference run.

Cleveland continued his impressive freshman season. He paced an efficient effort for FSU in the second half, scoring 11 points. Anthony Polite finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Evans tallied 11 points and four rebounds.

Moore shot 8 of 12 and finished with six assists for Miami, while Kameron McGusty totaled 17 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Wong finished with 10 points and five assists.

Miami tallied 10 steals and 21 points off 15 Florida State turnovers. But the Seminoles used a size advantage to outrebound Miami 37-25 and outscore the Hurricanes 37-25 in the paint.

Osborne finished with eight rebounds and seven points.

–Field Level Media

