ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfVzA_0djDlsR300

Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61 on Tuesday night.

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12.

Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State (13-3, 1-3), Kalscheur had 14 and Tyrese Hunter scored 12. The Cyclones have lost two straight since knocking off Texas Tech last week.

Neither team led by double figures at any point, and Kalscheur's 3-pointer with 1:03 left drew Iowa State within 58-57. The Cyclones took the lead with 38 seconds left on a long jumper by Caleb Grill.

Agbaji hit two free throws to put Kansas back on top with 25 seconds left. Then Brockington hit a jumper from the wing and Harris responded with his decisive layup as neither team called timeout before the buzzer.

Kansas started quickly in the second half. Jalen Coleman-Lands started made three free throws and then Braun's 3-pointer gave the Jayhawks a 37-33 lead.

Iowa State missed nine of its first 10 shots of the second half. By the time Iowa State scored, more than four minutes had passed and Kansas led by five.

Iowa State used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to open a 19-10 lead. But the Jayhawks clawed right back into the game. Agbaji hit a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the score at 26-all. Iowa State led 33-31 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones' 1-3 start against premier Big 12 competition should not obscure their incredible improvement over last season, when they went 2-22 overall and 0-18 in conference play. Coach T.J. Otzelberger has Iowa State in contention for an upper-division finish in the Big 12.

Kansas: The Jayhawks needn't be ashamed of their loss to Texas Tech, which beat No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night. Playing without preseason Big 12 player of the year Remy Martin, who was out with a sore knee, Kansas showed its depth.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts No. 21 Texas on Saturday.

Kansas hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Jayhawks#Iowa State#Cyclones
WTOP

Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night. Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a […]
NBA
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
419
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy