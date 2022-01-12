NAS100 – Correction Complete?

In a crowded week for Canadian data releases, we expect the headline CPI inflation rate to stand out. The measure will likely accelerate to 4.9% year-over-year from 4.7% in November. Omicron-related weakness in energy products is expected to have been offset by persistent strength in expenses tied to home and car purchases. Indeed, this is largely what we saw in U.S. CPI releases last week. Combined, homes and cars explain roughly half of the inflation in Canadian core CPI (excluding food and energy products) relative to pre-pandemic (February 2020) levels. As weaker prices early in the pandemic—especially for energy products—drop out of the year over year calculation, we expect the headline inflation rate to plateau before dialing lower in coming months. But even as those distortions fade, price pressures from ongoing supply chain challenges, higher input prices, and strong consumer demand will continue to broaden. Almost 60% of the consumer price basket has already been growing at a more than a 2% annual rate compared to pre-crisis levels.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO