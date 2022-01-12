ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAS100 – Correction Complete?

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a shaky start to the new year, with interest rate anxieties dragging on sentiment and hitting the NAS100 particularly hard. The index fell more than 8% over the last week, breaking through key support in the process which...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

USDCAD Stops Near 200-SMA: Temporary Pause or Bullish Setup?

USDCAD slumped towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2495 after its bullish efforts to cross above the 50-day SMA and enter the 1.2700 territory collapsed, with the pair set to close 1.40% lower this week. Thursday’s session seems to have formed a bullish hammer candlestick in the chart,...
actionforex.com

US 100 Revisits Major Support

The Nasdaq 100 faltered after an unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims. The tech index bounced off the demand zone around 15200 which used to be a resistance on the daily chart. A bullish divergence revealed a slowdown in the sell-off momentum. The latest break above 15820 prompted some...
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.45; (P) 130.94; (R1) 131.27;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 131.59 is still extending. Further rise is expected with 130.01 support intact. Whole consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Break of 131.59 will target a test on 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 130.01 minor support will turn bias bias to the downside for retesting 127.36 low instead.
actionforex.com

Cryptocurrencies Rebounded as Part of a General Downward Trend

The value of the cryptocurrency market rose almost 3% over the past 24 hours to 2.07 trillion. Exceeding the psychologically important circular mark pulled demand for coins outside the top 10. Separately, bitcoin enjoyed demand from the pull into risky assets in traditional financial markets and the weakening dollar. Bitcoin...
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4 chart, prices have broken out of the triangle. We see the potential for a dip from our 1st resistance at 1826.892 in line with 100% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 1820.305 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci extension and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. RSI is at levels where dips occurred previously and ichimoku is turning red, further supporting our bearish bias.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.88; (P) 114.29; (R1) 114.59;. USD/JPY’s fall from 116.34 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 112.52 support. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. On the upside, above 114.22 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

December US retail sales were today’s main dish. The headline figure declined by 1.9% M/M which was significantly below near flat consensus. Core sales dropped by 2.3% on a monthly basis and the control group, seen as a proxy to calculate consumption in GDP, even fell by 3.1% M/M. Numbers are based on absolute dollar levels of purchases, suggesting somewhat weaker underlying picture given that US inflation is running at 7% Y/Y. The monthly setback is obviously related to the surging omicron-variant of the Covid-virus which kept people at home and might therefore be more of a one-off rather than a structural change in a strong spending pattern. Combined data for Q4 point to a 8.7% Q/Qa increase for headline retail sales and 5.9% Q/Qa for the control group. The retail sales failed to disturb sluggish intraday trading dynamics as US markets head into the long weekend. They close on Monday for MLK Day.
actionforex.com

BoJ to Defy Peers, Stay on Dovish Course, But for How Long?

The Bank of Japan will conclude its first monetary policy meeting of 2022 on Tuesday and publish an updated set of economic forecasts. So far, the BoJ has been excluded from the global central bank race to normalize policy amid skyrocketing inflation in many parts of the world. However, with price pressures swelling in Japan too, the January meeting might see the Bank take a baby step towards the hawkish side. The question is, would a slightly less dovish stance do much for the yen’s prospects in the short term?
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation Pressures Loom Over Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey

In a crowded week for Canadian data releases, we expect the headline CPI inflation rate to stand out. The measure will likely accelerate to 4.9% year-over-year from 4.7% in November. Omicron-related weakness in energy products is expected to have been offset by persistent strength in expenses tied to home and car purchases. Indeed, this is largely what we saw in U.S. CPI releases last week. Combined, homes and cars explain roughly half of the inflation in Canadian core CPI (excluding food and energy products) relative to pre-pandemic (February 2020) levels. As weaker prices early in the pandemic—especially for energy products—drop out of the year over year calculation, we expect the headline inflation rate to plateau before dialing lower in coming months. But even as those distortions fade, price pressures from ongoing supply chain challenges, higher input prices, and strong consumer demand will continue to broaden. Almost 60% of the consumer price basket has already been growing at a more than a 2% annual rate compared to pre-crisis levels.
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: U.S. Dollar Stumbles to Start the Year

Inflation is intensifying and consumer activity is cooling, data covering the month of December reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% year-over-year, the fastest increase in nearly 40 years. Similarly, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 9.7% over the year. Meanwhile, retail sales unexpectedly declined 1.9% in the final month of the year.
actionforex.com

Dollar Ignores Hawkish Fed, Yen and Loonie Surged

Strong US inflation reading and hawkish comments from Fed officials were the main theme in the markets last week. While much volatility was seen in the stock markets, major indexes remained rather resilient. Dollar got practically no support from expectation of three Fed hikes year this, and tumbled broadly. Euro finally broke out of range against the greenback, but it still ended as the second weakest.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Break above Thick Daily Cloud and Weekly Bullish Engulfing Signal Further Advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
actionforex.com

Will Earnings Reverse the Fed-Induced Pessimism?

Optimism about a less dovish speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and a ‘not higher than expected inflation print earlier this week remained rather short-lived, as other FOMC officials didn’t beat about the bush and hinted at an imminent rate hike in the US. Rate-sensitive...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Upside Can be Limited

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
actionforex.com

US PPI rose 0.2% mom, 9.7% yoy in Dec

US PPI for final demand rose 0.2% mom in December, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Over the year, PPI accelerated to 9.7% yoy, up from 9.6% yoy, below expectation of 9.8% yoy. PPI core rose 0.5% mom versus expectation of 0.4% mom. Over the year, PPI core accelerated to 8.3% yoy, up from 7.7% yoy, above expectation of 8.0% yoy.
