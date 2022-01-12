ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lt. Moulder updates WeHo on December crime stats

By WEHO ville
 3 days ago
WeHo's Part One crimes in December 2021 rose by 61 percent when compared to December 2020, according to Lt. Bill Moulder with the Sheriff's Department. Crime...

West Hollywood, CA
