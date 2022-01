INDIANAPOLIS — In his sixth State of the State address, Governor Eric J. Holcomb focused on the pandemic, the economy, teacher salaries and more. "There has never been a more opportune time to realize our true potential than right now," Holcomb said. "Even as we’re contending with the challenges of a global pandemic, we’re simultaneously strengthening our economy, reskilling our workforce, building out our infrastructure and enhancing our quality of life. And now, because we’re ready and able, we’re revitalizing and connecting our communities across the state like never before."

