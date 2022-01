Almost immediately after the Houston Texans confirmed the firing of first-year head coach David Culley on Thursday, analysts and fans linked former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores with the Houston gig. Miami shockingly parted ways with Flores on "Black Monday," and it's been suggested he could be interested in working with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who didn't play a down for the Texans during the 2021 campaign following his offseason request for a trade and amid the 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct by Watson.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO