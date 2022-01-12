ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 9 Kansas beats No. 15 Iowa State 62-61 in wild finish

By David Smale, Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDsSV_0djDjoMd00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61 on Tuesday night.

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12.

Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State (13-3, 1-3), Kalscheur had 14 and Tyrese Hunter scored 12. The Cyclones have lost two straight since knocking off Texas Tech last week.

Neither team led by double figures at any point, and Kalscheur’s 3-pointer with 1:03 left drew Iowa State within 58-57. The Cyclones took the lead with 38 seconds left on a long jumper by Caleb Grill.

Agbaji hit two free throws to put Kansas back on top with 25 seconds left. Then Brockington hit a jumper from the wing and Harris responded with his decisive layup as neither team called timeout before the buzzer.

No. 9 Iowa State women rally to beat No. 25 Kansas State 73-70

Kansas started quickly in the second half. Jalen Coleman-Lands started made three free throws and then Braun’s 3-pointer gave the Jayhawks a 37-33 lead.

Iowa State missed nine of its first 10 shots of the second half. By the time Iowa State scored, more than four minutes had passed and Kansas led by five.

Iowa State used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to open a 19-10 lead. But the Jayhawks clawed right back into the game. Agbaji hit a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the score at 26-all. Iowa State led 33-31 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones’ 1-3 start against premier Big 12 competition should not obscure their incredible improvement over last season, when they went 2-22 overall and 0-18 in conference play. Coach T.J. Otzelberger has Iowa State in contention for an upper-division finish in the Big 12.

Kansas: The Jayhawks needn’t be ashamed of their loss to Texas Tech, which beat No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night. Playing without preseason Big 12 player of the year Remy Martin, who was out with a sore knee, Kansas showed its depth.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts No. 21 Texas on Saturday.

Kansas hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Hawkeyes finish in Top 25 of AP college football poll

Now that the NCAA Division I college football season is over, the Associated Press has released its final standings and the Iowa Hawkeyes have made the Top 25. The Hawkeyes started off the season at #18 and rose to #2 in Week 7. But after finishing with a 10-4 overall record capped by losses in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night. Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a […]
NBA
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Ap#Jayhawks#Iowa State#Cyclones
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Hawkeyes

Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
STANFORD, CA
WHO 13

Iowa State women ranked in AP top 10 for first time since 2002

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has entered the top 10 of the AP rankings for the first time since 2002. Iowa State is ranked No. 9 is the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Cyclones are 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, their best conference start since […]
AMES, IA
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy