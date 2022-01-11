ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, IN

Monrovia football coach Andy Olson voted the Reporter-Times Coach of the Year

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtErQ_0djDjYBt00

Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had six coaches to choose from for the coach of the year voting.

Monrovia football coach Andy Olson was the victor after receiving the overwhelming majority of votes, 5,167 (72.24%), to be voted the Reporter-Times Coach of the Year.

In just his second season coaching, Olson resurrected the Bulldogs football program, helping them surge to a 7-4 record after entering the year with a combined 2-18 record the previous two seasons.

In their run-heavy offensive scheme, Monrovia averaged 27.5 points, 211.9 rushing yards and 84.5 passing yards per game. The real progress came on the defensive side of the football as the Bulldogs held opponents to 23.2 points per game.

Second in voting was fellow Monrovia coach Kevin Blundell, who helped the school's wrestling squad to a 25-3 record last season, with 1,017 votes. In third was Mooresville football coach Mike Gillin with 761 votes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC updates guidance on the best masks to protect against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them. The change comes as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of infections, straining the ability of hospitals to treat the influx of patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, IN
Mooresville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Monrovia, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Monrovia, IN
Sports
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
CBS News

Djokovic's appeal of canceled Australian visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Olson
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

278
Followers
245
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy