Oakland City leaders introduce legislation to ban ghost guns

By Omar Pérez
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City leaders introduced legislation Tuesday to ban ghost guns and unfinished frames or receivers.

The legislation is spearheaded by Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb, along with Vice-Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and fellow Councilmember Noel Gallo.

“This effort will give the City of Oakland a new tool to remove these untraceable, dangerous firearms from our streets to fight the scourge of gun violence that is ripping the fabric of our communities apart,” said Councilmember Kalb.

“Councilmember Gallo, Vice-mayor Kaplan and I have worked diligently on this legislation to ban the sale and possession of unfinished, unserialized guns and gun parts in Oakland.”

The legislation will ban the possession, sale, purchasing, receiving or manufacturing of an unfinished firearm frame or receiver, the parts that are used to make privately manufactured firearms commonly referred to as “ghost guns.”

City leaders report that the percentage of firearms seized by local law enforcement that were Privately Manufactured Firearms jumped from 6.7% in 2019 to 16.5% in 2020.

As of March 2021, Privately Manufactured Firearms account for 21.7% of firearms confiscated last year.

Co-author, Vice-Mayor Kaplan, who was also the author of Oakland’s gun tracing program funding effort, stated, “It is essential that we protect our community from the dangers of gun violence — which requires taking action to get illegal guns off the streets. I am honored to support this important effort to help stop the deadly risks from ghost guns in our community.”

On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to forward the legislation banning Ghost Guns and Ghost Gun Kits to City Council for consideration and a vote on January 18.

