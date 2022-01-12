ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after one man shot on Cedar Street in Lansing

By Wells Foster
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of the capital city.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 P.M. on the 6700 block of South Cedar Street.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to find a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a local business.

He was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

While police say this does not appear to be a random shooting, they have not released any details about any possible suspects.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this shooting to call in a tip at 517-483-4600.

LANSING, MI
