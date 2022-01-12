Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena Explains How Cobra Kai Prepared Him to Be DC's Next Hero

The star of DC Comics' upcoming Blue Beetle movie has already tried on his costume. Xolo Maridueña is currently kicking butt on Cobra Kai. But he told USA Today that he's already had the pleasure of wearing an early version of the new uniform. In DC Comics' upcoming picture, he'll be playing Jaime Reyes. When news about this project dropped officially at DC FanDome, the Internet exploded. It seems as though the publisher and Warner Bros. want to tap into some more of their youth heroes now. Batgirl has a movie on the horizon and Michael B. Jordan is producing a Static Shock movie. Now, the Beetle will get his shot. "We've done two suit fittings," Maridueña said. "They're hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming. But I've seen the suit, and it looks awesome." It's an exciting time for DC Comics fans, even more so when you consider that this movie will have a theatrical release as well.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO