ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena Explains How Cobra Kai Prepared Him to Be DC's Next Hero

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Xolo Marideuña has spent the past few years on TV screens around the world, playing young karate student Miguel Diaz, one of the lead characters in Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel has given Maridueña plenty of practice coordinating fights, stunts, and action sequences, all of which...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Blue Beetle Star#Hbo#Cgi#Latino
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai bosses explain how surprise season 4 cameo happened

Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg always knew they wanted to go big with season 4's depiction of the 51st Annual All Valley karate championship, they just weren't sure how. That was, until Carrie Underwood revealed herself to be a fan of the show.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio On How The Show Has Impacted His View Of Karate Kid Part III

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4. Read at your own risk!. Cobra Kai Season 4 has arrived, and with its arrival comes the return of one of the "Miyagi-verse" franchise’s key villains -- Terry Silver. Thomas Ian Griffith returned to play his character for the first time since 1989's The Karate Kid Part III, which was heavily panned by critics at the time. Co-lead Ralph Macchio has since admitted that he, too, wasn’t a fan of the movie, but his perspective changed with the latest season of the Netflix series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Plotting ‘Red Notice’ Back-To-Back Sequel Shoot: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds & Rawson Marshall Thurber Expected Back

EXCLUSIVE: Back when Deadline revealed that Universal wavered on the big budget of Rawson Marshall Thurber’s three-hander script Red Notice and franchise-hungry Netflix stepped right in, skeptics questioned the wisdom of a global heist film with superstar paydays for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and an eight-figure payday for writer-director Thurber. Looks like Netflix’s biggest movie bet at that time paid off: Deadline hears the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in early 2023, dependent on deals and the schedules of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Explains How the Series Honors Miyagi's Legacy

Netflix's Cobra Kai series has brought back several key characters from the Karate Kid film franchise, but the show sadly has to exist without the help of Mr. Miyagi. Pat Morita, who brought the iconic character to life nearly 40 years ago, passed away back in 2005. Even though Miyagi can't physically appear on the series, his fingerprints are all over it, as the story of Daniel and Johnny still devotes a lot of its focus and energy into the teachings of the beloved karate teacher.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Impractical Jokers Star Confirms Series Will "Break Format" Following Joe Gatto Exit

On New Year's Day came the surprising news that Joe Gatto, one quarter of the Impractical Jokers cast on TruTV, would be departing the reality/prank series that he'd starred in for ten years. At the time Gatto said that his stepping away from the series was due to "personal issues," noting that he and his wife Bessie have "decided to amicably part ways," adding he would now "focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids." After Gatto's revelation however came news that the series would continue without him, the other Jokers need to make hay after all, and now we have a first hint about what the series will be like in his absence and it will apparently be "weird."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Producers Tease What's Next for Miguel in Season 5

Miguel Diaz is going to be flying solo in the next season of Cobra Kai, at least for a little while. In the Season 4 finale, Miguel leaves home to go find his biological father, whom he's never met, in order to get some more answers about who he is. This comes as a shock to everyone in his life, especially Johnny, who has been a father figure to him for some time. With Season 5 already in the can, ComicBook.com spoke with the creative team behind the series about what's next for Miguel.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Blue Beetle Star Has Tried On His Costume

The star of DC Comics' upcoming Blue Beetle movie has already tried on his costume. Xolo Maridueña is currently kicking butt on Cobra Kai. But he told USA Today that he's already had the pleasure of wearing an early version of the new uniform. In DC Comics' upcoming picture, he'll be playing Jaime Reyes. When news about this project dropped officially at DC FanDome, the Internet exploded. It seems as though the publisher and Warner Bros. want to tap into some more of their youth heroes now. Batgirl has a movie on the horizon and Michael B. Jordan is producing a Static Shock movie. Now, the Beetle will get his shot. "We've done two suit fittings," Maridueña said. "They're hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming. But I've seen the suit, and it looks awesome." It's an exciting time for DC Comics fans, even more so when you consider that this movie will have a theatrical release as well.
MOVIES
Collider

Xolo Maridueña Reveals He's Tried On His 'Blue Beetle' Suit

DC is prepping for their upcoming Blue Beetle film, as it would seem. Star Xolo Maridueña revealed in an interview with USA Today that he has already tried on his character Jaime Reyes's super suit twice in costume fittings, which he describes as "awesome". In the interview, Maridueña discussed...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Is Xolo Maridueña leaving Cobra Kai, role of Miguel after season 4 finale?

Is Xolo Maridueña leaving Cobra Kai, and the role of Miguel, following the events of the season 4 finale? It’s easy to wonder that at present. For starters, consider where the character left off! Rather than remain in the Valley or even compete in the final part of the tournament, he decided instead to commence a journey for answers he so desperately needs: In particular, he’s off looking for his father in Mexico City. That’s where the bus he hopped on indicated that it was headed. Unfortunately, there’s another twist that came soon after this…
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

The creator of ‘Cobra Kai’ really wants to use this AC/DC song in the show

Netflix may be a streaming juggernaut, but apparently even their budget doesn’t stretch enough to be able to afford the rights to an AC/DC song. The creator of Cobra Kai has admitted that they had ‘Thunderstuck’ by AC/DC in mind for a montage scene in season 4 four of the show. However, the rights would have cost too much.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy