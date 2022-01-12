Grizzlies beat Warriors for 10th straight win

It was a Tuesday night prizefight set up by the trash-talking, feisty, underdog Memphis Grizzlies.

Location: FedExForum. Time: 7 p.m. Broadcast: NBA TV. Main event: A heavyweight— err, featherweight, rather — battle between superstar point guards Ja Morant and Steph Curry.

Everything about the 116-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors felt bigger and more extravagant than the other regular-season games, from the packed crowd to the fanfare of warmups.

It was going to be the night the #NextGenGrizzlies grew up. And then they did.

Western Conference contenders, they ask?

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 11 at FedExForum. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Memphis left little doubt. And now, after 10 wins in a row, the Grizzlies will forge on as the talk of the NBA. They have their star to thank.

Morant poured in 29 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds, closing the game with two scores in the final minute and a flex many won’t forget.

Feeling it out

Just when the Warriors looked as if they were going to make a point, the Grizzlies countered with an 8-0 run.

A Golden State lead evaporated in less than a minute.

The early going delivered the anticipated back-and-forth tug of war: Klay Thompson schooled rookie Ziaire Williams with an elegant blow-by, only for the wing to respond with a 3-ball from the corner.

Then Morant did what everyone was waiting for him to do, putting those rockets in his calves to use, as LeBron James described them on Sunday. He soared in transition for the cross-body alley-oop connection from Williams, and dipped past a defender for another baseline slam.

Round 1 of Morant vs. Curry: A decisive edge to the Grizzly.

While Morant scored 15 in the first quarter on 6-of-10 shooting, Curry scored just three points, all on free throws from an unnecessary De’Anthony Melton foul.

The Grizzlies built a lead of as many as 18 in the first half and forced Golden State into a slide of costly mistakes. Andrew Wiggins, Thompson and Curry combined for seven giveaways in the first half, and Memphis outscored the Warriors 20-0 in points off turnovers before the break.

It covered for a much slower second quarter from Morant (three points and two assists), but wasn’t enough to maintain the commanding lead.

Round 2

There was always the chance, and it appeared likely, that Golden State would wake up.

By halftime, the Warriors had cut the Grizzlies’ lead to just eight. Less than two minutes into the third quarter, the Warriors had a two-point advantage.

Their winning pedigree was on full display, and so were their halftime adjustments. They blitzed Morant on ball screens and forced the ball to the corners, where Memphis failed to convert. The Grizzlies fell behind by as many as eight, and suddenly had a Curry and a foul problem.

Jaren Jackson Jr. picked up his fourth foul with 10:47 to play in the third, sending Memphis’ best available defender to the bench all the way until the start of the fourth.

Curry, meanwhile, surged to 25 points with the help of a tight whistle that sent him to the free-throw line 10 times.

Morant and company fought through it, tying the game with more strong play from Williams before entering the fourth down by three.

Closing it out

So this fight would go the distance.

With Jackson back in the fold to begin the quarter, he quickly reasserted himself as a fixture in the paint with a floater and spry defense.

Each time the Grizzlies scored — they recaptured their offense after losing it for a significant chunk — the Warriors’ 3-point shooting punched back.

It wasn’t just Curry or Thompson; it was Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr., too.

The Warriors shot 36% from deep in the game, making 13 from beyond the arc. But the Grizzlies made more — 14, to be exact.

None was bigger than Tyus Jones’ two straightaway 3-point darts late in the game. The first one he walked into following a tip out, and the second he buried in transition.

That gave Memphis a nine-point lead, and further solidified his “Stones Jones” nickname in Grizzlies lore.

Morant would do the rest with two drives to the basket that put the game on ice. The final knockout blow was a signature lefty layup plus the foul, and a victorious flex and staredown of the Warriors fan stationed courtside.

So what was perhaps the biggest regular-season Grizzlies game in close to four years ended the perfect Memphis way, with Al Kapone’s “Whoop that trick” blasting over the speakers and a smile during Morant’s victory dance.

They have rallied all the way to third place in the Western Conference, holding the tiebreaker over the Utah Jazz.