One of the more iconic love stories on The Waltons was the love and eventual marriage between Judy Norton and Tom Bower’s characters on the program. The two worked for so many audience members and so many fond memories that Tom’s character made a lot of sense for Judy’s. This was because of how he was written because Norton’s character was so difficult to be within the long-term. The two actors obviously go way back. This is why folks were thrilled to see Bower on Norton’s YouTube show this week. In it, The Waltons star Tom Bower said that Curt was killed off after he asked for a raise.

