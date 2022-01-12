ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The Spiritual Essence Within Brendan George Ko’s Photography

By Vincent Bercasio
fluxhawaii.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a disarming clarity in the work of Brendan George Ko. Familiar images — leaves, landscapes, faces — are rendered with miraculous lucidity. The living earth takes on a fluorescent glow. His photographs, effusive and otherworldly, pulsate with a tangible breath, one that implores us to listen closely for the...

fluxhawaii.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Photography#Polish
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
Secret NYC

Sleep Under The Stars At This Stunning Glass Airbnb In New York

Stargazers, we’ve found your perfect winter getaway—and it’s less than two hours from the city!. Located in Marlboro, New York, just 90 minutes from NYC, is an intimate, glass-enclosed Airbnb unlike any other. And when we say “intimate,” we’re referring to the fact that this glass home is actually a tiny home . That’s right, 180-square feet, so you better enjoy the company you choose to bring!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

'We are not OK': Sobbing Home Work host Candis Meredith furiously denies claims that she and her husband are 'con artists' who ruined four homeowners' properties

Home Work host Candis Meredith broke down in tears as she furiously fired back at accusations that she and her husband, Andy, scammed homeowners out of tens of thousands of dollars and destroyed their properties while filming for their now-canceled renovation series. Candis and her husband have continuously denied the...
CELEBRITIES
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Optional

First a decision is made to leave earth and travel unseen airways … it is optional and there are many ways of getting there and we’ll explore a few of them tonight … illustrated of course! The shot above is of a Great Egret that seemingly just flung itself out and over a cliff and [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Optional appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Hyperallergic

Aisha Khalid Examines Women’s Roles and Spirituality Through Textiles and Geometry

KARACHI, Pakistan — Painting in the manner of Mughal miniatures proliferated in the late 20th-century Pakistani art school curricula. Like a few other young artists emerging in Lahore, Aisha Khalid specialized in painting these traditional miniatures. The style called for an imitation of historical works from manuscripts or independent folios by integrating handmade materials and techniques that had been passed down generationally in the Indian subcontinent for centuries. Khalid’s inventive early compositions in the 1990s fueled the contemporary “neo-miniature” art movement in Pakistan that revitalized traditional Mughal painting, but with edgier contemporary aesthetics. Now, the artist’s first-ever retrospective, the multi-venue I AM AND I AM NOT, traverses her three-decade-long career and connects her early paintings of traditional clothing and floral motifs with recent works combining textiles, sculptural elements, videos, and geometric abstraction.
VISUAL ART
mysolluna.com

Is It Possible to Find a Healthy Spiritual Balance within Your Relationship? [Episode #643]

Today’s solocast topic is: Is It Possible to Find a Healthy Spiritual Balance within Your Relationship?. I want to talk about this topic because it’s not just your relationship with your significant other but really your relationships in life across the board. Whether it’s coworkers, friends, neighbors, or family members, all relationships are influenced and impacted from the blueprint of the relationship with the self. As we talk about it here in our community, with the true self, so going beyond the ego, and really working to find this stable place of centeredness inside of ourselves.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
smeharbinger.net

Is It Crystal Clear?: A head to head opinion concerning spirituality’s validity

A girl with brown hair is going to ruin your life. You’re going to get cheated on. Your brother is going to get sick again. Sitting with a psychic recommended by my friend in downtown KC, I listened to my predictions for the year. I went into the session with the intention of seeing if this spiritual world was worth my time or if it was just a bunch of hocus pocus. What I got instead was terrifying predictions that left me feeling incredibly anxious.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy