Here's your one reminder to relax. The Warriors are 30-10 at the 40-game mark, a win total that far exceeds preseason expectations, and they just got Klay Thompson back. But, there's no denying their offense has taken a hit for a bit of a stretch now. The Warriors had a 113.0 offensive rating through their first 20 games, which was the second-best in the NBA. In their last 20 games, that number has dropped to 108.0, good for 26th over that span.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO