Surfside Beach, SC

Reconstruction of Surfside Beach pier progressing, town officials say

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

SURFSIDE BEACH. S.C. (WBTW) — Work is progressing on the reconstruction of the Surfside Beach pier destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, officials said Tuesday night during a town council meeting.

Crews broke ground on the pier in December 2020, and officials said the entire reconstruction project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

“We’ve actually put the concrete for the platform where we’re going to have the buildings, and in addition to that, we’re moving the trestle out another 300 feet so we can build the pier out to the side of it,” William Shanahan, the town’s administrator, said. “And then once the pier is out there, of course, we’re going to take the trestle down. We’re expecting that to go on until about September or October.”

The total cost of the new concrete pier will be roughly $20 million.

