IOWA CITY — Iowa center and All-American Tyler Linderbaum will declare for the NFL Draft “after a lot of discussion,” he announced Friday morning on social media. “These last four years have been nothing short of amazing,” Linderbaum said in the graphic he tweeted. “Being able to play the game I love with the best teammates and coaches in front of the best fan base in the world has been a dream come true.”

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO