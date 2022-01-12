Somerville firefighters rescue swan from icy Mystic River

The bird was trapped in the ice near Assembly Row on a frigid day.

Somerville firefighters rescue a swan trapped in the ice. Billy Tauro via Somerville Firefighters Local 76

Somerville firefighters rescued a swan in distress on the Mystic River near Assembly Row Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Fire Chief Charles Green told WBZ News Radio that firefighters received a report about the bird trapped in the ice around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters used an ice sled to rescue the swan, marooned about 50 feet from the shore, according to Deputy Chief Vincent Lampley. The operation took about 10 minutes, he said.

Firefighters worked in freezing temperatures — Tuesday’s high was 12 degrees with a wind chill as low as minus 15.

The swan was turned over to Somerville Animal Control. Animal Control Officer Haley LaMonica took the bird to New England Wildlife Center for care.

No further information was immediately available at press time.