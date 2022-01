Doug Pederson, Super Bowl champion and former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, was recently brought in for an interview by the Chicago Bears for their vacant head coaching spot. Pederson was one of the first names to hit the news as one of the candidates being interviewed for the head coaching job in Chicago. To truly understand what Doug Pederson brings to the table as a coach we have to recap why he was fired, why he found success, and how he fits with the Chicago Bears.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO