ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Records of former labor leader and close Biden ally subpoenaed

By Hailey Fuchs
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fr2eL_0djDdPkQ00
Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden is greeted by Harold Schaitberger, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, at a campaign rally in April 2019. | Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Federal authorities are ramping up their investigation into Harold Schaitberger, the embattled former International Association of Fire Fighters general president and close ally of President Joe Biden.

A new subpoena was signed on Nov. 29 for records from the IAFF seeking information related to Schaitberger and internal IAFF policies, according to a copy obtained by POLITICO. It is at least the second time that authorities have probed the union about Schaitberger. According to the then-union secretary-treasurer’s report, he evaded taxes and received unwarranted retirement benefits, among other charges. (A union committee later found that the former general president was not at fault with issues related to retirement payments .)

Federal law enforcement had issued subpoenas in 2020 , but that investigation stalled. The new subpoena is much broader than the original, according to someone with direct knowledge of the case, suggesting that authorities are either ramping up the investigation or are attempting to jump-start an investigation into Schaitberger again.

The subpoena, addressed to the IAFF, commanded the organization's appearance before a grand jury of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Dec. 14, 2021. It requested a series of documents pertaining to Schaitberger including his “personnel file” as well as those related to employment records, travel, expenses, use of IAFF debit or credit cards or use of IAFF landline or cell phone numbers. It also requested documents related to IAFF policies on financial practices and use of union credit or debit cards.

The agencies requesting the subpoena included the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Investigations — Labor Racketeering and Fraud at the U.S. Department of Labor.

"The IAFF intends to cooperate fully with this investigation given that the organization's status, if any, is that of a victim,” said the union’s attorney, G. Zachary Terwilliger.

Prior to his retirement from the IAFF in 2021, Schaitberger was a force in politics, occupying the ranks of the top union leaders in the country. The firefighters’ political action committee, FIREPAC, claims to rank among the top federally registered PACs in terms of money raised.

On the 2020 campaign trail, Schaitberger served as one of Biden’s key allies, endorsing the former vice president early in the primary contest. At a rally during the Democratic contest in Pittsburgh, Pa., Biden called Schaitberger “my friend for a long, long time.” In his own statement after Biden’s election, Schaitberger said, “The IAFF is honored to call Joe Biden our friend.”

Shortly after Biden’s inauguration, the IAFF issued a statement praising the newly minted president’s early actions , including repealing a series of Trump-era executive orders. In the statement, Schaitberger said, “I have been in direct contact with the Biden team over the past few months advocating for these actions.”

Though Schaitberger has long been accused of abusing union funds to underwrite his lavish spending , including expensive restaurant outings and chauffeured cars, he faced a long list of additional allegations in recent years. Among them, he and a former union general secretary-treasurer were accused of receiving excessive early retirement benefits while still working for the union, which resulted in over a million dollars of improper pension payments , according to a report from the union’s then-general secretary-treasurer Edward A. Kelly, who is now the general president, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The report also found that Schaitberger and the associate accrued millions of dollars in benefits under a non-tax-qualified retirement program— money that should have been reported to the Internal Revenue Service. The internal documents also reveal millions in financial misreporting and non-discretionary funds that were misused.

The union suspended his pension benefits, but a committee later reinstated them, saying that the overpayments “resulted from an error in plan administration.”

Comments / 102

Cindy Murray Riddles
2d ago

IF he is tried and convicted, the president will pardon him. Biden’s buddy, he will NEVER serve any time. Biden May cross,horns with the IRS over his friend!

Reply(6)
18
Cindy Parenty
2d ago

I can't imagine anyone promoting this administration at this point. Hope they all fall down!

Reply(1)
60
Joe Czabator
2d ago

Pull humper biden into this too. The whole crime family should be in prison.

Reply(2)
44
Related
BBC

Biden plans dealt crushing blow by fellow Democrats

President Joe Biden's hopes of overhauling the US election system look doomed after two of his fellow Democrats came out against them. Mr Biden has been arguing for the hugely controversial step of scrapping a key Senate norm to pass the bills. But Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she refused to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacs#U S Department Of Labor#Union Leaders#Executive Order#Ap Photo Federal#Iaff#The U S District Court
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats’ major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Atlanta

Biden, Harris Bring Push For Federal Voting Rights Laws To Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to voting rights. The two Democrats hope to re-ignite support for legislation currently making its way through Congress. Biden and Harris took the stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium with their urgent message. “Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Biden said. As Biden put it, the next few days will mark a turning point in the country, when the federal voting rights bills...
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

The democracy crisis Biden didn’t address

STOPPING THE NEXT INSURRECTION — President Joe Biden abandoned his inclinations toward bipartisanship today, blasting Republicans in an Atlanta speech for a raft of new GOP led state voting laws. For the first time, he backed the idea of allowing voting rights legislation to pass with a simple Senate majority rather than a filibuster-proof 60 bipartisan votes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
166K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy