D.C. mayor declares two-week limited public health emergency due to COVID-19 resurgence

localdvm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public...

www.localdvm.com

Arizona Mirror

Facing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the Navajo Nation issues new tribal public health orders

Since the start of the year, the Navajo Nation has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, with as many as 405 cases on Jan. 13. In response, the tribe is updating public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of the illness. It also means that schools in Navajo country are once again at […] The post Facing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the Navajo Nation issues new tribal public health orders appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Santa Monica Daily Press

Public Health Reports Increase in Deaths Due to COVID-19

As the Omicron variant continues to spread across the county, Public Health is reporting a total of 39 deaths, the highest number of new deaths since Sept. 22 when Public Health reported 41 new deaths. Of the 36 deaths for which Public Health has full data, 78% were in among those 65 years of age and older. All deaths occurred in January, likely reflecting an increase in deaths associated with the higher December case and hospitalization numbers.
njurbannews.com

Murphy reinstates public health emergency to respond to omicron variant of COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy reinstates a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
CBS Denver

Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate For Large Businesses, Colorado Company Reacts

DENVER (CBS4)— The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private businesses Thursday. Biden wanted to use the power of government to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the nation’s highest court said the sweeping requirements were too broad. (credit: Getty Images) The mandate would have applied to businesses with 100 or more employees. Some large companies, like Bonanno Concepts, have required their employees to be vaccinated for months. The court’s ruling won’t change their policy. “People have been so happy to come somewhere that is vaccinated,” said Jessica Kinney, Director of People at Bonanno Concepts....
NBC News

Biden administration extends public health emergency for Covid-19

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the the Covid-19 public health emergency Friday, continuing the declaration for another 90 days. The latest declaration was posted to the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and it will allow many public health protections and financial aid programs to continue for at least another three months.
DCist

D.C. Region Could Reach Peak In COVID Cases As Soon As Next Week, Health Experts Say

As a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible omicron variant overwhelms the region’s hospitals, epidemiologists predict the D.C. region may be nearing a peak in cases. If case trends continue to mirror those in omicron waves abroad, they predict that a decline in coronavirus cases could be on the way soon — though the recent surge in cases will lead to a further spike in hospitalizations and deaths over the next month.
