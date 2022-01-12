D.C. mayor declares two-week limited public health emergency due to COVID-19 resurgence

DENVER (CBS4)— The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private businesses Thursday. Biden wanted to use the power of government to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the nation’s highest court said the sweeping requirements were too broad. (credit: Getty Images) The mandate would have applied to businesses with 100 or more employees. Some large companies, like Bonanno Concepts, have required their employees to be vaccinated for months. The court’s ruling won’t change their policy. “People have been so happy to come somewhere that is vaccinated,” said Jessica Kinney, Director of People at Bonanno Concepts....

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO