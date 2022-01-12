ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BOJ may raise price outlook but keep ultra-loose policy

By Leika Kihara
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to upgrade its price forecast next week as the impact of higher raw material costs trickles down to consumers, but stress its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose with inflation well below its 2% target.

The central bank will flag risks from a recent spike in Omicron coronavirus cases but will likely maintain the view that the world's third-largest economy is headed for a moderate recovery from last year's pandemic-induced slump.

The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%, at its two-day policy review ending next Tuesday.

"The BOJ could upgrade its price forecast but will still project inflation to remain around 1.5% in fiscal 2023," analysts at SMBC Nikko Securities wrote in a research note.

"That means a tweak to the BOJ's rate policy is off the cards this year."

Contrary to its U.S. counterpart struggling with surging inflation, the BOJ's focus so far has been to prevent a return to deflation as weak household spending and wage growth keep consumer inflation stuck around zero.

But recent signs of change in corporate price-setting behaviour have spurred debate among policymakers on whether they should brace for the possibility of an inflation overshoot this year.

Corporate and household inflation expectations have risen to multi-year highs, as a record spike in wholesale inflation led more firms to pass on rising costs to consumers. read more

The BOJ's "tankan" business survey showed an increase in the number of firms seeing retail prices rise. Consumers are charged more for goods ranging from gasoline to flour and cooking oil.

In a quarterly report to be released after the meeting, the BOJ is likely to raise its inflation forecast for the year beginning in April, sources have told Reuters. read more

Compared with its assessment in October, the latest report may emphasise rising inflationary pressure and a shift in the balance of risk on the price outlook, the sources said.

But many BOJ policymakers may prefer to wait for a further rise in wages to conclude that the expected up-tick in inflation, driven mostly by rising energy costs, will be sustainable, they said.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is thus likely to stress that monetary conditions will remain ultra-loose in Japan, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve has flagged several rate hikes this year.

The BOJ's report may also include an analysis on how rising commodity prices, rather than a weak yen, have driven up living expenses for households.

Such analysis would counter growing media and market commentary highlighting the disadvantages of a weak yen, which pushes up the cost of importing fuel and raw material.

Kuroda has repeatedly said a weak yen benefits Japan's economy by giving exports a competitive advantage. But he also said last month that a weak currency may be hurting households more than in the past due to the country's increasing reliance on imports. read more

RAdditional reporting by Takahiko Wada and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Reuters

Central banks start turning off the cash taps

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - As speculation grows about when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, some analysts say the era of "quantitative tightening" has already started. Central bank balance sheets ballooned after the pandemic struck in 2020, but with economies rebounding and inflation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Commodity Prices#Deflation#The Bank Of Japan#Omicron#0 1#Smbc Nikko Securities
FXStreet.com

BOJ Preview: Raising its view on inflation, finally!

The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings in January. The BOJ’s quarterly report on price and growth outlook will be critical. USD/JPY to remain at the mercy of yields, DXY unless any hawkish surprise comes from BOJ. At its first monetary policy meeting of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

BOJ sees 2% price target nearer with wages key – MNI

Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials see price gains reaching near 2% in the second quarter on higher energy costs and supply-chain disruptions, MNI reports, citing sources familiar with the Japanese central bank’s thinking. “With a fiscal stimulus kicking in and the output gap turning positive around mid-2022, BOJ is...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Japanese media says the BOJ may increase its forecast for inflation

Yomiuri press reports that the Bank is looking at higher material costs as a driver of higher CPI. outlook for price trends for the fiscal 2022 is currently at 0.9%, will be raised to 1% or higher. The meeting on Jan 17 and 18 includes revisions to BOJ quarterly guidance...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ unruffled on yen’s fall but government may react if USD/JPY hits 120.00 – MNI

Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers remain unperturbed by the yen's recent fall but the central bank has broader concerns about government reaction if USD/JPY hits the 120.00 level, MNI reports, citing sources familiar with the BOJ thinking. Key takeaways. “The government to voice concern over the potential negative impact for...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. yield spike props up Japan rates, puts BOJ policy to test

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A surge in U.S. Treasury yields drove up Japanese long-term interest rates to a nine-month high on Thursday, testing the central bank's resolve to cap borrowing costs around zero. The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to buy medium- and super-long government bonds, along with...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

BOJ may revise up next fiscal year’s inflation forecast – sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is expected to slightly revise up its inflation forecast for the fiscal year beginning in April on rising energy costs, though the new projection will still keep price growth below its 2% target, sources said on Wednesday. With price hikes broadening on...
BUSINESS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy