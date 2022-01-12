ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals face challenges of more patients, fewer workers available

 3 days ago

WRAL

Spread of omicron variant changes safety protocols at hospitals

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Spread of omicron variant changes safety protocols at hospitals. The rise and spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has shifted the way hospitals are...
AFP

Reduced hospitalization risk, shorter stays for Omicron patients: US study

A preliminary US study of nearly 70,000 Covid positive people showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from Omicron even after controlling for growing population immunity levels. People infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with the formerly dominant Delta variant, according to the paper. Of some 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta. Hospital stays lasted for a median of 1.5 days for Omicron compared to five days for Delta, and 90 percent of Omicron patients were discharged in three or fewer days.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Oro Valley Hospital stops admitting heart attack patients amid staff shortages

Tucson, Ariz.-based Oro Valley Hospital has temporarily ceased admissions for heart attack patients because of staff shortages, CBS affiliate KOLD News 13 reported Dec. 30. The medical director for emergency medical services for Northwest Healthcare informed providers the Arizona Department of Health Services removed the hospital as a "cardiac receiving center" in a memo dated Dec. 28.
TUCSON, AZ
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma hospitals face surge of COVID-19 cases, medical community braces for more patients

Oklahoma hospitals are once again on the edge of being overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 cases, this time associated with the highly contagious Omicron variant. The number of people in recent days seeking an emergency room or intensive care unit bed at any Oklahoma hospital has skyrocketed, and wait times to be seen, let alone to secure a bed, have soared.
OKLAHOMA STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas hospitals ask for more patient beds as COVID cases climb

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — COVID cases are continuing to reach record highs and our hospitals are concerned about having enough beds, not only to place our COVID-19 patients, but regular patients too. On Monday, state leaders, a part of the American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee, met to decide...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WXII 12

North Carolina health care workers push through as hospitals see more patients amid COVID-19 surge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with health care workers to understand what they're dealing with as the new omicron variant fuels the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Leaders with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) confirm on Thursday there are 24,292 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily total the state has ever seen. This breaks the previous record of 19,620 cases reported on Jan. 1, and is an increase from the 20,770 cases reported Wednesday.
GREENSBORO, NC
wjol.com

Hospitals with fewer workers struggle with increased COVID hospitalizations

With hospitals around the state working with fewer employees but higher numbers of COVID-19 cases, some are limiting some elective procedures to ensure they have capacity. Since tracking staffed hospital beds began nearly two years ago, the state saw a peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 20, 2020, with 6,175 beds taken by a COVID patient. A year and several waves later, 6,294 COVID patients are in hospital beds.
HEALTH SERVICES
KXII.com

Lack of workers forcing North Texas State Hospital to turn patients away

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The list of worker shortages just keeps growing. Mental health services are among the latest group asking for help. The Texoma Community Center said right now, one of their biggest concerns is the North Texas State Hospital, which provides inpatient care for all ages, at least until recently.
SHERMAN, TX
The Independent

Hospitals told to consider legal action against patients refusing to leave beds

NHS England has called on healthcare officials to consider taking legal action against patients who refuse to give up their hospital beds if further care options are available.Patient safety charities have raised concerns about the potential for unsafe discharges after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported that NHSE guidance urged trusts to consider following the “local discharge choice policy,” which could involve legal action, if someone “with mental capacity” refuses to leave a bed because they do not accept NHS-funded short-term care offers.The guidance, sent in December, says the process “may include seeking an order for possession of the hospital...
