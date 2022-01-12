ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College football: Ohio State announces Frye as offensive line coach

By Editorials
The Lima News
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — The hiring of Justin Frye, offensive line coach the past four seasons at UCLA, as Ohio State’s offensive line coach became official on Tuesday.

Frye’s title will be associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach. He replaces Greg Studrawa, who was fired on Jan. 6 after six years as OSU’s offensive line coach. Frye also had the offensive coordinator’s title the last three seasons at UCLA.

Frye, 38, is a 2006 graduate of Indiana University and was an offensive lineman for the Hoosiers.

“I am thrilled to welcome Justin, his wife, Lauren, and their family to Ohio State and the football program,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said in a press release. “Justin and I have worked on the same staffs together and I’ve seen first-hand how good he is at developing his players as well as building personal connections with them. I believe he’ll do great things here to enhance his room and our offense as a whole.”

Day and Frye worked together at Temple for one season and for two seasons at Boston College.

Frye is the second new assistant coach Day has hired for the 2022 season. Jim Knowles, who was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, took over as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator on Jan. 2.

