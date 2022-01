Kelley Duffy drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing over the outstretched arms of Jasmine Fontana to seal a 49-46 road league victory for Summit High School over Eagle Valley Thursday night in Gypsum. The Tigers are now 4-6 overall and 1-1 in 4A Western Slope League play. The Devils are also 1-1 in the league as they dropped to 4-7 on the year.

GYPSUM, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO