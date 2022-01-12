ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

High-speed chase ends near I-44 in Greene County

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

REPUBLIC, Mo. – An hours-long chase is over after a suspected drunk driver eluded police through Greene County earlier today.

Republic police pulled the man over around 4 pm but he fled the scene. The driver hit a Republic Police Department squad car in the process.


The Republic Police chased the driver for about two hours. The driver then headed to Springfield where Greene County Deputies picked up the pursuit.

The chase ended around 6:30 pm in Webster County near I-44 near exit 107.

One of the Greene County vehicles was hit during the chase, but no one was injured.

The suspect is in custody at the Greene County Jail.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

