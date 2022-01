KOKOMO — Senior twin sisters Catie and Cailin Campbell have been a fixture of the North Montgomery wrestling program for the past four years. Friday night the sister duo competed in their final Girls Wrestling State Finals at Kokomo looking to stamp their legacy in girls wrestling in the state of Indiana. After a long and eventful day, both Catie and Cailin stood atop the podium as state champions for the second straight year and the third time overall in both of their careers.

