Notre Dame Magazine is 50 years old now. Some 216 editions have been delivered to mailboxes since February 1972, when two University publications (Insight and Alumnus) were merged into one. Initial ambitions to produce six, then five, issues annually got scrapped. It’s a quarterly. And an online magazine. Both offer news and analysis, both seek to entertain and edify. The magazine is biased: The four editors (and art director and business manager) believe in the power of the written word, the richness of reading and thinking, the merits of communication that leads to illumination and understanding. And in things like education and journalism and our shared humanity. The strength of storytelling. And empathy. True things that touch us where we live. And things like our familial bonds and friendships, and the principles and faith that wrap us together as Notre Dame.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO