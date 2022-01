When Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally returned to the Star Wars universe for The Mandalorian on Disney+, it had been more than a decade since the character's last appearance in live-action (where a younger version was played by Daniel Logan for Episode II — Attack of the Clones, with Morrison playing the role of Boba's "father" Jango Fett), not to mention the years in-universe where the clone and bounty hunter had been presumed dead after falling into the Sarlacc pit during the events of Return of the Jedi. A post-credit scene for The Mandalorian Season 2, however, revealed that Boba Fett would be getting his own spinoff series, paired up with his trusty Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who had herself experienced something of a resurrection after seemingly dying in the first season.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO