Carolina lost their 2nd game of the year in the extra frame as they were topped in the second half of their back-to-back by the Florida Panthers. Falling 4-3 in OT, it was the first time the Canes lost a game in which they put three goals up on the board. It was a very difficult game for the team was down to their third choice netminder, but that’s not an excuse. They had a chance to win this game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO