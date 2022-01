It has been six years since the Super Bowl was hosted in the Golden State. On Feb. 13, Super Bowl LVI will kick off at the SoFi Stadium located in Inglewood, just outside of Los Angeles. The stadium is home to two National Football League teams: the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. However, the NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl. According to the Associated Press, the league is already looking at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas as a possible replacement. AT&T Stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO