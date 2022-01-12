ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GKIDS Streams 2 English Dub Clips From Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Anime Film

Cover picture for the articleGKIDS' official YouTube channel began streaming the opening scene as well as a clip from the English dub of Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's new BELLE (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film on Monday and Tuesday. GKIDS will begin screening...

flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Hypes the Anime's Return with Rangiku Matsumoto

One Bleach cosplay is even more ready for the anime's big return this year with Rangiku Matsumoto! The early cancellation of Bleach's original anime run is probably one of the more infamous action anime stories of the last two decades as it ended right before the final arc of the manga would have started. Fans have since asked for the series' return pretty much every day, and those prayers were finally answered with the full confirmation that Bleach will finally be returning to anime to officially adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's original manga.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
Anime News Network

Bakemonogatari Manga Enters Final Stage

The official Twitter account for Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels revealed on Tuesday that the manga is entering its final stage in 2022. The manga entered its climax in July 2019. The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great's sudden illness, and it...
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
ComicBook

Kingdom Live-Action Movie Sequel Confirms Release Window With New Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.
Anime News Network

AZU's Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga by Magical Sempai's AZU lauinched in March 2021. The manga centers on Suō Amadera, a high school student who has recently shut himself off from the outside world and settled himself in a secluded life in his room. But appearing before him is a cute girl who names herself a sage, who has nothing but painful words and bitter advice for Suō to show him back to the outside world. But she herself has foolish moments of her own.
Anime News Network

Yusaku Sakaishi's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan Novels Get Manga

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27. The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review:The Dungeon of Black Company Season One

Based on the ongoing manga series by Yōhei Yasumura. The anime follows the story of a Young slacker by the name of Kinji Ninomiya. After working tirelessly toward his goal of a self-sustainable Slacker lifestyle, he’s finally achieved his dreams. Now looking down on common folk commuting during a typhoon from the penthouse of one of his apartment buildings, Kinji gets ready to start his new, consequence-free life. However, all of his hard work goes to waste when a portal appears beneath him from out of nowhere. Teleported to another world, Kinji is forced to work for a mining company that focuses solely on profits and has no care whatsoever for the safety and well-being of its employees. Refusing to live in such conditions, he begins devising plans to get rich quickly, building connections with others in this new world, and making his best efforts to escape the stringent corporate life. Will Kinji be able to overcome his restraints and attain financial freedom once more?
Anime News Network

Hikaru Utada Streams Radio Special in English on Spotify

The radio special will premiere on ZIP-FM on January 19 at the same time as the release of Hikaru Utada's online concert "Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from Air Studios." It will subsequently air on FM North Wave, J-Wave, FM802, and Cross FM. Utada's eighth studio album "Bad Mode" features the...
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 1 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

Those who enjoy isekai like My Next Life as a Villainess will appreciate In the Land of Leadale. The Winter 2021 anime season is upon us and those who enjoy isekai works such as My Next Life as a Villainess might appreciate In the Land of Leadale. Until the first few episodes come out, we won't know if it will be any different from other works in the same vein, but the trailer promises a cute, whimsical atmosphere.
The Verge

Belle director Mamoru Hosoda on creating a metaverse fairy tale

When I sat down to chat with director Mamoru Hosoda over Zoom last November, it had only been a few weeks since Facebook had announced its name change, and everyone seemed to be talking about the metaverse. Hosoda, meanwhile, was promoting his latest film: Belle, a modern reinterpretation of Beauty and the Beast that just so happened to be set in a metaverse-like virtual world. “I certainly didn’t expect Facebook to change their name during our promotional campaign,” he says.
ComicBook

Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki Ushers in New Zodiac with New Year's Sketch

It is no secret that Studio Ghibli has some of the best artists in the world working for it. Still, few of them can match the skill of Hayao Miyazaki, and it is doubtful any ever will. The gifted director is responsible for making some of the greatest animated movies to date, and he is busy working on yet another. But even still, he managed to draw up a sketch in time for the new zodiac to appear.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Tower of Nightmare”

Overview: With Nanato by his side, Mirai (Alejandro Saab) struggles to find the will within himself to take on Metropoliman (Griffin Burns). Our Take: If Metropoliman is willing to murder a helpless little girl in broad daylight on live television, it is more than likely there is not much that can be said to talk him down from his current downward trajectory of killing indiscriminately. But hey, with Mirai being Mirai, he gives it the old college try anyway. At the very least, Kanade is not portrayed as a complete and utter monster devoid of any empathy with his sister, at least resembling an emotional core at the heart of his character. But his ideology and/or his past could still do with some fleshing out for why she became so important that the way in which he helps her is irrelevant, and one that is more than just a slideshow montage.
ComicBook

Haikyu Shares New Update on Season 4's English Dub

Haikyuu has become one of the biggest sports anime to date, and fans are waiting on edge for its next season to go live. For some, they are stilling on pins and needles waiting for season four to hit shelves, and the reason is simple. Despite finishing last month, the anime has yet to walk out its English dub, but that will change soon. An update has been giving on its Blu-ray, and fans are ready to binge this new version ASAP.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Escape/Stop”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) and Oka (Melissa Molano) spend the day together, enjoying what could be the shrine maiden’s last day. Our Take: After doing what Kakeru can to defend Oka on his own with Ibara cracked being out of commission, we are given the chance to understand more about how the Oni came to become more civilized. At least not when he is homicidal and yelling frantically about ripping creatures to shred. It was his experiences with Chisato, Oka’s mother and previous shrine maiden, and Lord Enju, Chisato’s father, that informed how to be more caring and respectful of life. It is nothing more than a few scenes but they are effective in showing how there is more meaning in one’s existence beyond the inevitable end in death.
