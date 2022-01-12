Goldman Cuts China GDP Target for 2022 — and Exports Aren't the Problem

1. UK CPI (Dec) – 19/01 – Last month the Bank of England surprised the markets by increasing interest rates by 0.15% to 0.25% in a move that most had expected to occur the month before. This appeared to be in response to a sharp move higher in headline CPI to 5.1%, which was much higher than expected and also a ten year high. The RPI index also rose sharply hitting a 30 year high of 7.1% at the same time. The central banks uncertainty or procrastination over last month’s rate hike has reignited speculation that we could see another rate rise in February, particularly since there is likely to be further inflationary pressures in the weeks and months ahead. PPI input prices have been leading the way over the past few months, and in November rose by 14.3% year on year, indicating the potential for UK headline inflation to move even higher, above the 2008 highs of 5.2% and to levels last seen in March 1992, when it was up at 7.1%. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has already said that he expects CPI to hit 6% in the coming months and well above the central banks 2% inflation target. A further increase in headline CPI this week will increase the pressure on the MPC to act on rates again in February, and while some are arguing that another rate rise will have little impact on what is prompting inflation to let rip, that doesn’t mean the central bank shouldn’t attempt to try and normalise policy to a point. The mistake would be tightening too aggressively, not tightening at all. Expectations are for December CPI to rise by 5.3%.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO