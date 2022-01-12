Vučević, DeRozan lift Bulls over Pistons 133-87
CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vučević scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Detroit Pistons 133-87.
DeRozan sat for most of the final 16 minutes but still added seven assists. Eastern Conference-leading Chicago won after its season-best nine-game winning streak ended Sunday in Dallas.
Josh Jackson scored 16 points and Saddiq Bey added 14 for the Pistons, who had won two straight.
The Bulls led 61-52 at intermission and quickly turned it into a blowout by starting the second half on a 17-0 run that included four straight 3-pointers; two each from Derrick Jones Jr. and Vučević.
