Anime series are mostly based on the spectacular works on the manga series. Nearly every anime that you have ever watched follows the work of some amazing manga artist. It is not necessary that every manga gets adapted into an anime. Sometimes, many of the manga shows were left behind by the studio but this wasn’t the case for Jujutsu Kaisen The humongous popularity of its manga series leads to its early production as an anime. The first season of the anime got its debut this year and now there have been talks regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO