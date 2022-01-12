Jersey Proud: Women’s rights activist Alice Paul born on this day 1885

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey rabbi who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the Civil Rights Movement has died. Rabbi Israel Dresner spoke with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner from his home in Wayne back in December after learning he had stage four colon cancer. His family told us he was able to watch the @CBSNewYork story on his life ( + incl appearance @CenSynNYC ) both times it aired during the last week in December. A virtual funeral will be at noon for public on Sunday. Rest In Peace Rabbi. May your memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/hLXrYNUth2 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) January 14, 2022 His friendship with King started in 1962 when the rabbi visited him in a Georgia jail cell. King visited Dresner’s synagogue twice. In 1965, Dresner delivered the prayer on Turnaround Tuesday in Selma, Alabama, at King’s request. READ MORE: ‘Most Arrested Rabbi’ Israel Dresner Reflects On Life Of Activism After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer He was also arrested several times marching for civil rights. Dresner died Thursday at age 92.

