While many Illini fans were hoping to breeze through this one, the Illini got more than they wanted for much of the game. The Cornhuskers brought gritty defense that made life difficult for the Illini, and their offensive attack maintained periodic spurts of energy that prevented Illinois from building a lead. That strong perimeter defense, paired with sustained interior defensive effort from Nebraska big man Derrick Walker, kept the contest competitive and exciting throughout.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO