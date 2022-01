This Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper had to jump out of the way to avoid a car that went off the road while he was working another crash on I-80 near Laramie, Wyoming Tuesday (1/4). WHP tweeted about road conditions during bad weather, saying: "Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead." The trooper and the driver were OK, according to WHP.

