Police investigate shooting at smoke shop in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting at a smoke shop Tuesday night is under investigation by Clovis police officers.
Police said they received 9-1-1 calls around 6:30 p.m. for a possible shooting at the Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes shop on Shaw and Fowler avenues.
When officers arrived, they found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, no information has been provided on their condition.
Police said they are still searching for a suspect and were unable to provide any information on them.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.
