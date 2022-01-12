ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Police investigate shooting at smoke shop in Clovis

By Stephen Jones
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIPFT_0djDVFws00

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting at a smoke shop Tuesday night is under investigation by Clovis police officers.

Police said they received 9-1-1 calls around 6:30 p.m. for a possible shooting at the Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes shop on Shaw and Fowler avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, no information has been provided on their condition.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect and were unable to provide any information on them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bank robbery reported in Clovis, suspect on the loose

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the loose following a bank robbery in Clovis, according to police. Officers were called to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa avenues on Thursday afternoon following a report of a robbery at the site. No injuries were reported and no weapon was reported. The suspect is described […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Clovis, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

2 dogs harmed by smoke during house fire in Fresno

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Fire Department dealt with a house fire that left the residents’ pets with smoke inhalation. The fire broke out in a residence near El Monte Way and Stanford Avenue, according to fire crews, the fire started near a workbench belonging to one of the residents. While none of the […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Weather#Kgpe#Ksee Kgpe#Lrb 559 Rrb 324 2800#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

‘Really means a lot for the community’: Tulare DA reacts to arrest of homicide suspects during bust

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – State and local officials announced the arrest of suspects said to be involved in the 2020 deaths of three teens in Visalia during a joint press conference Thursday. RELATED: Arrests in Visalia triple homicide lead to ‘criminal enterprise’ bust Mark Aceves, 20, Cesar Lopez, 19, and Abraham Molina, 20, were arrested […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in three-car crash near Bishop and Shaw

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed Friday night in a three-car crash in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says they were called around 8:00 p.m. for an accident near Shaw and Bishop avenues. When officers arrived, they found a crash involving three vehicles. Officers said the driver of a red Camaro […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DEPUTIES: Man hospitalized after home invasion shooting

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot during a home invasion in Orosi Wednesday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies. According to authorities, around 7:30 a.m. deputies received a call from a local hospital saying that a shooting victim had arrived at the facility.   Deputies said the victim had been shot at his […]
OROSI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘We found a lot of blood at the scene’: Fresno Sheriff arrest boyfriend for murder of missing mom

An earlier headline of this story said missing mom found dead, which is incorrect. Missy Hernandez has still not been found, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. The headline has been updated. FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The search for a 30-year-old Fresno mom has turned into a homicide investigation. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of killing his mother and grandfather last week in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke has been named as the suspect in the deaths of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz. On […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy