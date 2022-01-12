ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican billionaire Salinas says may acquire Citibanamex

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego on Tuesday said he was considering acquiring Citibanamex, the Mexican consumer banking business of Citigroup, after the U.S. banking giant said it would pull out of the country.

Salinas, who is ranked as Mexico’s third-richest man with a family fortune estimated in excess of $15 billion by Forbes, is the owner of the large Banco Azteca banking business.

Salinas said on Twitter that he has asked his team to analyze the possibility of “acquiring Citibanamex”.

