PRESS RELEASE. Blockchain history was made earlier this week. Thanks to more than 2,560 DAO votes in a Snapshot proposal, the Panther Protocol was voted to be launched in a private, decentralized manner. This constitutes the very first event of its kind, a feature that sets Panther a step towards its mission to infuse the DeFi ecosystem with native privacy. It is also the very first Private Governance System ever deployed in the crypto industry.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO