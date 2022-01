AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department announced Friday that it has received an additional shipment of Sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody infusion that has shown effectiveness against the Omicron variant, one of the most recent variants of COVID-19. This comes after the city of Amarillo, as well as local […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO