ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Liberty University students help flood victims in Washington

By Gary Boyer
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqC0K_0djDU2WT00

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Right after the new year, a group of six students and two group leaders from Liberty University headed west to help flood victims after catastrophic flooding drenched parts of the Pacific Northwest.

From Jan. 2-8, the group, in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse, helped families devastated by floods that took place in parts of Washington state back in November.

“This was a special group to serve with all week. The students served with joy and passion while doing some really hard work in cold conditions on their Winter Break.  We are proud of each of them and how they represented the Lord Jesus Christ to the homeowners.”

Steven Gillum, LU Serve Director
Richmond-area hospitals report a record-breaking number of babies born in 2021

The team from LU Serve Now visited two towns in Washington, Lynden and Sumas, where they worked to remove insulation from the bottom of homes and performed mud-outs as part of the requested disaster relief work.

The team worked on seven homes and prayed with and presented a Bible to every homeowner they served.

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association chaplains were also there to continue spiritual conversations and to counsel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘End time oppression’ Delegate introduces bill to abolish daylight saving time in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — On the third day of the General Assembly session, Delegate Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) has introduced a bill that will end the practice of observing daylight saving time in Virginia. HB 303 “Exempts Virginia from observing daylight saving time, thereby making Eastern Standard Time the standard time in Virginia year-round.” Currently, the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
City
Sumas, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
WRIC - ABC 8News

Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Billy Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty University#Flood#College#Lu Serve Now#Evangelistic Association
WRIC - ABC 8News

Bluefield University extends remote learning due to rising COVID cases

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University has decided to extend remote learning for an additional week. The university announced on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the decision was because of rising COVID cases locally and nationally. Ten students and ten faculty members tested positive for COVID-19 at Bluefield University. Vice President for Student Life and Admissions, Josh […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

College students called to fill vacant positions in Fairfax schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — College students are back in the classroom, but the roles are reversed this time. Fairfax County Public Schools is hiring college students to fill substitute teacher vacancies in their classrooms. Pre-pandemic, Fairfax County Public Schools’ substitute teacher fill rate was around 80%. However, the recent COVID-19 surge has caused that […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy